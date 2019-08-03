Woman electrocuted

A homemaker died allegedly of electrocution when an iron pipe she was holding accidentally touched a live wire at Priyanka Nagar in K.R. Puram on Saturday.

The deceased, Gayathri, 26, was married to Manjunath, a cab driver . According to the police, the couple and their two children lived on the first floor while her parents were on the ground floor.

The police said Gayathri was cleaning the house after Manjunath left for work. She had wrapped a cloth around the iron pipe. The pipe accidentally touched a live wire. Gayathri sustained an electric shock and collapsed on the ground.

Neighbours heard her screams and took her to a nearby hospital where she succumbed. Based on a complaint by her parents, the police have taken up a case.

Bescom officials said the incident occurred around 7.30 a.m. An official said, “An 11 kv line is parallel to the first floor of the house. Our personnel heard two versions: one that a mat from her house had fallen down and she tried picking it up with the cleaning mop, which has a steel rod. The second version is that someone from the ground floor was handing over the mop to her when it touched the line. Only the electrical inspectorate and a post mortem will reveal if it was a case of electrocution.”

A spate of electrical accidents have been reported in the city this year. Up to April, the number was 21, of which 11 were fatal.