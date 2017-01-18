Bengaluru

Woman electrocuted

An electric short circuit led to the death of a 21-year-old woman at her home in Michael Layout, Indiranagar on Tuesday.

The deceased, Gayathri, was found dead in the washroom by her husband Somashekhar, a software engineer, after he returned home from work. They got married two months ago.

Preliminary inquiries revealed that Gayathri was electrocuted when she switch on the immersion rod. The police have registered a case of unnatural death and are awaiting the post-mortem result.

