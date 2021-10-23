Woman dies while returning home after getting vaccine

A 36-year-old woman suddenly collapsed in a market near her residence on Friday morning while returning home after getting vaccinated in Kamakshipalya.

According to the Rajagopalnagar police, who have taken up a case of unnatural death, the woman had received a COVID-19 vaccine shot at a government hospital around 11.20 a.m. “While returning home, she suddenly collapsed. She was taken to a hospital where she was declared brought dead. We are awaiting the post-mortem report to ascertain the exact cause of death,” said the police.