Woman dies under mysterious circumstances, family alleges murder

A 32-year-old homemaker was found dead under mysterious circumstances at her house in Bapuijinagar. Her sister has filed a dowry death case against her husband and the in-laws.

The deceased was identified as Shilpa B. According to the police, she got married to Chandrashekhar six years ago and the couple had a five-year-old daughter. In her complaint, Nagarathna, Ms. Shilpa’s sister, accused Mr. Chandrashekhar and his family of torturing Ms. Shilpa for more dowry.

Ms. Shilpa’s parents had paid 200 grams of gold valuables and conducted a grand marriage. Despite this, Mr. Chandrashekhar and his family used to harass Ms. Shilpa to get more money and torture her physically and mentally, Ms. Nagarathna alleged.

On Thursday, Mr. Chandrashkhar called Ms. Nagarathna to inform her that Ms. Shilpa had ended her life. When Ms. Nagarathna and the family rushed to the house, they found the body of Ms. Shilpa on the bed with a rope next to her. The family alleged that it was not suicide but a murder and they also claimed to find strangulation marks on her neck .

Based on the complaint, the police have registered a case against Mr. Chandrashekhar, his mother, two sisters, and brother-in-law charging them with murder, dowry harassment, dowry death, and also under Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace, of the IPC.