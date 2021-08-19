Woman dies after son’s death

Bengaluru

19 August 2021 04:03 IST

A woman was mowed down by a speeding car in front of a hospital just minutes after she learned that her son was dead. He had allegedly died by suicide on Tuesday.

The deceased have been identified as Leelavathi, 39, and her son Mohan Gowda, a B.Com student. His father, Lokesh, runs a ration shop and the family lived in MC Layout in Vijayanagar. Mohan had gone to college to write an exam. On returning home he fought with his friends over a bike he had reportedly taken from them. he was arguing with his friends when his father intervened. The family told the police that he locked himself in a room. Though his parents knocked repeatedly, he did not open the door. The parents with the help of two policemen, who were on COVID-19 duty nearby, broke open the door to find that the boy had died by suicide.

He was taken to a hospital on West of Chord Road, where he was declared brought dead at 12.30 p.m. On hearing the news, Leelavathi, who was with other relatives, tried to cross the road to go to the hospital, but was stopped and brought back by her family. While they were consoling her, she ran back towards the hospital, and was hit by a speeding car. She was taken to the same hospital where the doctors declared her dead at 1 p.m.,” the police said.

While the Vijayanagar police have registered an unnatural death case in connection with the death of Mohan Gowda, the Vijayanagar traffic police registered a case and arrested the car driver over Leelavathi’s death.

(Those in distress or those having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani Ph: 104 for help.)