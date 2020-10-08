Woman dies after getting wedged between car and tree

The accident took place near her house in Sadashivanagar

A 45-year-old woman was killed when she turned on the car ignition while standing outside the vehicle near her house in Sadashivanagar on Wednesday.

According to the police, the incident occurred in the afternoon when Nandini stepped out of her house at R.K. Garden on BEL Road to start the car, which was parked in front of a tree.

“Nandini opened the door and started the ignition. The car was in reverse gear and the hand brake was not engaged. It started moving. Before she could do anything, she was dragged along with the open door and got wedged between the car and the tree,” said a police officer.

Passers-by saw her bleeding profusely and raised an alarm for help. Her family members and other residents extricated her. They took her to a private hospital where she was declared as brought dead.

The Sadashivanagar traffic police have taken up a case. “We have obtained CCTV footage and will be recording the statement of her family members,” said a police officer.