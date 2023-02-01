ADVERTISEMENT

Woman, daughter killed in freak accident in Bengaluru

February 01, 2023 08:24 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Passers-by at the scene of the accident in Bengaluru.

A 47-year-old woman and her 15-year-old daughter were crushed to death in a freak accident, when a cement-laden concrete mixer truck toppled on their car on Bannerghatta Main Road on Wednesday.

Gayathri Kumar, 47, an employee with an IT company, was driving the car to drop her daughter, Samatha Kumar, 15, to Sherwood High, the school where she was studying in Class X. 

According to the police, Ms. Gayathri, wife of Sunil Kumar, also an IT professional, was living in a residential apartment in Kaggalipura.

The incident occurred at around 8.30 a.m. The truck was moving in a rash and negligent manner on Byaladamarada Doddi on Bannerghatta Road, claimed the police. The truck driver while negotiating a slight curve lost balance and the truck toppled on the car, crushing the duo, added the police.

Passers-by could not pull out the victims trapped in the mangled remains of the car and alerted the police.

The Bannerghatta police, with the help of a crane and JCB, pulled up the collapsed truck and later pulled out the bodies of the victims and later shifted them to a nearby hospital. 

The driver of the truck, who escaped with very minor injuries, had fled from the scene. The Bannerghatta police have registered a case of rash and negligent driving and for causing death due to negligence against the truck driver and efforts are on to track him down.

Traffic on the busy Bannerghatta Road was disrupted for some time during the morning peak hours on Wednesday. Traffic was cleared after the police pulled up the truck.

