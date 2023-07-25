Woman complains against escort service for using her profile picture

July 25, 2023 06:53 pm | Updated 06:53 pm IST - Bengaluru

The central cyber crime police have registered a case against an unknown person who posted the picture of a 31-year-old woman on his escort service list .

The victim, a private firm employee, in her complaint said that the accused had used her picture and put it up along with the pictures of 27 girls, which were being circulated on WhatsApp groups.

The incident came to light when one of her acquaintances came across the list and alerted the victim. The victim contacted the person and asked him to remove the picture for which he demanded ₹200.

The victim transferred the amount through her friend, but the accused then started demanding the victim’s contact number.

Based on the complaint, the police have registered a case and are trying to track down the accused through the contact number.

