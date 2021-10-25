Woman, child killed and husband injured in freak accident

They were travelling to Dharmapuri when lorry knocked down their motorcycle

A 21-year-old woman and her one-year-old son were killed, while her husband was injured, when a tipper lorry knocked down their motorcycle on the Marathahalli Outer Ring Road on Monday.

The deceased have been identified as Sridevi and Dakshith. The injured husband, identified as Shivakumar, is being treated at a private hospital.

According to the police, Mr. Shivakumar, an employee of a private firm and a resident of K.R. Puram, and his family were heading to Dharmapuri, to visit his hometown.

When they reached the Outer Ring Road, the lorry, allegedly driven rashly and negligently, knocked the bike down, the police said.

Mr. Shivakumar lost his balance and fell on the road, while Ms. Sridevi, who was holding Dakshith, slipped and came under the wheels of the lorry. The lorry driver abandoned the vehicle and escaped, said the police.

The HAL Traffic Police have taken up a hit-and-run case against the lorry driver and have seized the vehicle for further investigation.