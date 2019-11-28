Woman caught supplying marijuana to jail inmate

Officials at the Bengaluru Central Prison, Parappana Agrahara, busted a drug peddling racket and caught a woman visitor while she was supplying marijuana to one of the inmates.

Ten inmates have been booked in the case. According to the police, the racket came to light when S.V. Yallappa, police inspector with Karnataka State Industrial Security Force, and security in-charge of the prison, caught the woman with 550 grams of marijuana while she was waiting to meet one of the inmates on Tuesday.

“The accused, Chaitra, had concealed the packet in her handbag and used a three-year-old daughter to hoodwink the guards,” said the police. Though her husband, Murugesh, was an undertrial in the prison in a murder case, she was delivering the marijuana to another inmate.

“This was done based on her husband’s instructions. When Murugesh asked her to supply marijuana for which she would be paid ₹1,000 per each trip, she readily agreed,” the police added.

Ganja seized

In another incident, sleuths from the Narcotics Control Bureau on Tuesday busted a gang of inter-State drug peddlers and seized 86.13 kg of ganja near N. Vaddahalli bus stop in Kolar.

The gang of four, including a woman, were sourcing narcotics from Visakhapatnam and selling them in Bengaluru, said the police.