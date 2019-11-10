Woman catches man who molested her on train

A 28-year-old woman, who was molested while travelling on the Kochuveli–Mysuru Express recently, chased the accused and pulled the chain of the train to alert the police. The woman, a marketing executive from Bengaluru, and her friends then nabbed the accused and handed him over to the Salem police. The accused has been identified as V. Sunish. The woman had boarded the train in Ernakulam on November 5 with her friends. She told the police that at 4.45 a.m., the next day, she woke up to find an unidentified man touching her inappropriately. The man started walking away to the next coach.

The woman followed him after she raised an alarm for help and finally confronted him in the adjacent coach. He feigned innocence. She told the police that she returned to her compartment, alerted her friends and fellow passengers. By then Sunish had slipped into another compartment.“They started looking for him, and when they finally located him, she confronted him again. The train was headed towards Tirupattur station. She pulled the chain to alert the authorities,” said a police officer.

A police team arrived soon after. The woman was asked to file a complaint, but as there was no time, she continued with her journey to Bengaluru after which she filed a complaint with the Cantonment police.