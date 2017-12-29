Woman, boyfriend arrested on charge of killing toddler

The mother of a two-and-a-half-year-old girl and her boyfriend have been arrested by the Anekal police for allegedly killing the child in a bid to make it easier for them to elope. The accused are Niveditha, 23, and Satish, 25, from Avadenahalli in Anekal.

The child was admitted to a local hospital on December 24 as she was unwell. However, later in the day, both the mother and the daughter went missing from the hospital.

Niveditha’s husband Chandrashekar was alerted. The CCTV camera in front of the hospital had captured a man taking the mother and daughter on his bike. Immediately, Chandrashekar registered a complaint of suspected kidnap of his wife and daughter.

According to the police, on December 27, they tracked down Niveditha and Satish who were living in a rented accommodation in Anekal. Once in police custody, the duo reportedly confessed to having killed the child.

They took the police to the spot where they had dumped the girl’s body after gagging her with a dupatta, the police said.

The police said Niveditha married her maternal uncle Chandrashekar five years ago. Recently, she got involved with Satish, also her relative.