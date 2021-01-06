Woman booked for uploading child pornography on social media

06 January 2021 01:20 IST

The south east cyber crime police have registered a case against a woman for her alleged role in child pornography racket. Acting on information provided by the CID’s Cyber Crime team which received information from the central Cyber Tipline, the police have registered an FIR charging the accused, a resident of Maruthi Nagar under various sections of POCSO and IT Act. No arrests have been made so far.

“The tipline team traced her activities on social media and analysed the contents to ascertain that she was uploading child pornographic content on social media. The details along with the IP address of the accused was forwarded to cyber crime division of the CID, which is the nodal agency for cyber crime in the State, seeking necessary action,” said a police officer.

Recently, the south division cyber crime police booked a private firm employee from Girinagar under a similar offence based on information received from the tipline. The police had raided his house at the time.

