Woman booked for torturing her 9-year-old daughter

The R.T. Nagar police have registered a case against a woman for allegedly torturing her nine-year old daughter by beating with a ladle and burning her with a candle. The incident came to light when the doctor at Baptist Hospital while examining the victim noticed burn marks all over her body and alerted the police on Monday.

Following a preliminary probe, the police filed a case against the mother, Padma, who works in the housekeeping section at a private firm. She has been charged under various sections of the Juvenile Justice Act and also under section 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons and means) of the Indian Penal Code.

According to the police, Padma is a single mother. “The girl told us that she studies at R.T. Nagar government school, but has been at home because of the lockdown. A few days ago, she went out to play with the children in the neighbourhood when her mother had gone to work. When her mother returned home and saw her playing outside the house, she dragged her inside and beat her up with a ladle and burnt her with a candle,” said a police officer. The girl said her mother later went to the medical store and bought some ointment for the wounds.

“However on Monday the girl fell and sprained her hand following which Padma took her to the hospital,” said the police officer, adding that they have alerted the Child Welfare Committee. “The girl is with her father. We are waiting for directions to initiate legal action against the accused.”