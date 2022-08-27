Woman booked for submitting fake educational certificates to secure job on compassionate grounds

Special Correspondent August 27, 2022 21:56 IST

The Wilson Garden police have registered a case against the 42-year-old wife of a former BMTC employee for allegedly trying to secure a job under compassionate grounds using fake certificates.

Based on a complaint filed by K.M. Munikrishna, Divisional Security Inspector, the police booked Manjula Chandaragi of Dharward, charging her under cheating, forgery and fraud for further investigation.

Mr. Munkrishna said that Shivalli Y. Kallimani, a driver-cum-conductor of BMTC, died while on duty in July 2017. His wife, Manjula, applied for a job on compassionate grounds and submitted certificates of SSLC and PUC from Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, between the year 2010-12.

The vigilance department as per the rules approached Uttar Pradesh officials for cross-checking and found that Manjula had not appeared in high school examination in the institution and there were no records to support her claim.

Manjula is suspected to have bought the certificates to apply and cheat the corporation, which needed a detailed investigations, the officials said.