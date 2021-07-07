Woman booked for strangling 3-year-old son

Bengaluru

07 July 2021 00:56 IST

The Kumaraswamy Layout police have booked a 26-year-old woman for allegedly strangling her three-year-old son to death at her house on Sunday. According to the police, the boy suffered from epilepsy, and the woman, who has neurological problems, lost her husband to COVID-19 during the second wave.

After her husband passed away, Gayathri, and her sons Harshith, 5, and Suprith, 3, moved to her mother-in-law Padma’s house two months ago. “Her mother-in-law had gone to her hometown in Tamil Nadu to attend a funeral and had taken Harshith with her leaving Gayathri and Suprith at home,” said a police officer.

On Sunday, a neighbour called Padma to inform her that he had taken Suprith to a private hospital after he had an epileptic attack, where he passed away. “There were ligature marks around the boy’s neck. When Padma, who returned immediately to Bengaluru, saw the marks she alerted the police especially as Gayathri was not giving her clear answers as to what had happened,” said a police officer.

Advertising

Advertising

The police have taken up a case of murder and are awaiting the post mortem report. “Initial examination by the doctor suggested that the death could be due to strangulationbut only a post mortem will confirm the cause of death,” a police officer said.

The police have consulted a doctor so that Gayathri can undergo a detailed medical examination before she is taken into custody for questioning. “A doctor has to assess her mental and physical health,” the officer added.