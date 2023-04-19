Woman booked for assaulting police team in Bengaluru

April 19, 2023 12:00 am | Updated 12:01 am IST - Bengaluru

A woman allegedly attacked a police team with a broken bottle accusing them of molesting her when they went to a crime scene investigation as part of a complaint, on Wheeler Road on Sunday evening.

The woman, later identified as Monica, was detained and booked for further investigation.

Head constable Nethravathy Y.G., who was part of the police team, sustained an injury when she tried to pacify Ms. Monica.

Ms. Monica, according to Ms. Nethravathy, was furious accusing the police team of venturing into her property for spot inspection over a complaint of trespass and criminal intimidation related to a property dispute.

A police team went to the site in dispute situated in Sindhi Colony on Wheeler Road in Frazer town.

The accused, noticing the police, rushed to the spot and accused the police team of trespassing and picked up an empty bottle from the site and smashed it against the rock to threaten the police and sustained injuries in the melee, said the police.

She also tore her clothes and accused the police of molesting her and threatened to file a case if they did not vacate the place, they alleged.