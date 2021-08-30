Woman booked for abusing police personnel

Bengaluru

30 August 2021 01:32 IST

A 32-year-old woman, who was brought to Kamakshipalya police station for questioning after a row with her neighbour, allegedly abused police staff on duty and created a ruckus. Police officials said she was under the influence of alcohol.

“The accused, while inebriated, visited her neighbour who had borrowed ₹2.2. lakh from her. However, the two women got into an argument. When the neighbour’s husband tried to intervene, the accused attacked him and tore his shirt,” said a police officer.

Eyewitnesses claimed that she threatened to file a sexual harassment complaint against the husband. However, other neighbours who had arrived at the scene due to the ruckus alerted the police. “We escorted both parties to the station for questioning. At the station, the women verbally abused the head constable,” said the police officer, adding that the policewomen on duty at the station could not calm her down.

The police filed a case against the accused under Section 353 (use of criminal force to deter public servant to discharge his duties) and Section 504 (intentional insult to provoke breach of peace) of the IPC. She was arrested and remanded in judicial custody.