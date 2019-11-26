Woman beaten up by neighbour for accidentally spilling water on him

A woman was allegedly abused and physically assaulted by her neighbour after she accidentally spilled water on him while tending to her plants at her house in Koramangala on Sunday evening. “The woman was watering her plants on the third floor of the house in Koramangala 4th block and accidentally splashed some on the neighbour who was passing-by. Enraged, the accused, identified as Shiva Shankar, started hurling abuses at her,” said a police officer.

The woman, 33, hurried downstairs to apologise to the man and also told him not use foul language. In response, Shankar reportedly grabbed her by the hair and pushed her against the gate of the house. Due to the sudden attack the victim hit her head against the iron gate. She was bleeding from her head and fell to the ground. “The accused then began to kick her while she was trying to get up,” the police officer added.

On hearing the commotion, her in-laws rushed out to help, but the accused beat them up too. A few passers-by, on seeing Shankar attacking the women, intervened, following which he fled. The woman was taken to a private hospital. Based on her complaint, the police have taken up a case charging Shiva Shankar for outraging the modesty of a woman, assault and intentional insult to provoke breach of peace.