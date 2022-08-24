Woman, associate arrested for abducting civil engineer for ransom

The Byatarayanapura police on Wednesday arrested 30-year-old Pushpa, who, along with three of her associates, allegedly abducted a civil engineer and extorted a ransom of ₹25 lakh at gunpoint.

Pushpa, who runs an NGO, had lured the victim by offering to get him a government project using her contacts and invited him home on August 18 on the pretext of discussing about the projects.

The accused later tied up the victim’s hands and legs, gagged him, and tortured him demanding ₹4 crore. The accused later brought down the ransom amount to ₹25 lakh after several rounds of negotiation and released him, the police said.

Battered and bruised, the victim was admitted to Victoria Hospital for treatment, and the doctors, considering the nature of injuries, informed the police.

The police questioned the victim and recorded his statement before tracking down Pushpa and her associate Rakesh, 27, and recovered ₹20 lakh and an air gun from them.

The police are now on the lookout for two more accused.