Woman arrested on charge of having her husband killed in Bengaluru

Published - October 27, 2024 07:00 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Bellandur police on Saturday cracked a recent murder case and arrested a 27-year-old woman who allegedly hatched a plan to get her husband murdered and filed a police complaint to create an alibi.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Whitefield) Shivakumar Gunare said that the body of Thippesha, 30, a gardener at a private company, was found on the shore of Bhoganahalli lake on October 14. A native of Siraguppa in Ballari district, Thippesha was living in a shed with his wife Nagarathna and two children.

According to the police, Thippesha had gone to get the final settlement money from his employer as the owner of the shed had asked the family to vacate. Later in the day, his body was found by passers-by with multiple injuries and they alerted the police. Nagarathna who rushed to the spot created a ruckus and filed a complaint that unknown people killed her husband .

The Bellandur police registered a case and analysed the CCTV camera footage from around the area. They got some leads and arrested Ramu and and three of his associates, who spilled the beans about the involvement of Nagarathna.

A detailed probe revealed that Nagarathna allegedly had an illicit affair with her relative Ramu, the prime accused. Thippesha came to know of this recently and began to fight with his wife objecting to her relationship. Nagarathna allegedly told Ramu to kill Thippesha so that they could live together, the police said.

As per the plan, the accused allegedly called Thippesha and killed him and dumped the body at an eucalyptus grove near the lake and escaped.

The accused have been arrested and remanded in judicial custody.


