Woman arrested for stealing gold necklaces from relative on a train

February 02, 2024 12:27 am | Updated 12:27 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Cantonment railway police on Thursday, February 1, arrested a 58-year-old homemaker for allegedly stealing two necklaces worth ₹8.5 lakh from her cousin while travelling in a train.

The accused Chandra Sharma, a resident of R.T. Nagar, was arrested after the police questioned her in detail following which she confessed and returned the stolen property.

The victim, Lalitha Shanmugam from Nagavarapalya, had gone along with her relatives to attend a house-warming ceremony in Palakkad in Kerala on January 25. Lalitha, along with the accused, returned home two days later in a train and got down at K.R. Puram, while the accused continued to travel till Cantonment to go home.

After reaching home, Lalitha found her two gold necklaces missing from her purse and filed a complaint with the railway police on January 27.

Based on the complaint, the police questioned all the relatives who travelled with her, including the accused. A detailed questioning led Chandra Sharma to confess to the crime.

Based on the confession, the police recovered 152 grams of valuables and arrested the accused for further investigation.

