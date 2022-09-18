Woman arrested for stealing gold from friend’s house

Special Correspondent Bengaluru
September 18, 2022 23:53 IST

The Vidyaranyapura police have arrested a 41-year-old homemaker for stealing gold valuables from her friend’s house to recover from the financial losses she had suffered.

The accused, Geetha P.G., was arrested based on a complaint filed by Lakshmi, who was shocked to see her valuables kept in the locker of her wardrobe has been emptied on August 18. She suspected Geetha who stayed in her house the previous day to check the designs of the valuables and even locked the room for few minutes on the pretext of changing and left in a hurry.

The police picked up Geetha for questioning and she confessed to the crime. Based on her confession the police recovered 216 grams of gold valuables worth ₹ 9.8 lakh.

