Woman arrested for stabbing husband to death in domestic row

December 21, 2023 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hulimavu police on Thursday arrested a 25-year-old woman for allegedly stabbing her husband to death over a domestic row at their house on Wednesday night.

The deceased was identified as Umesh Dhami. He was working as a security guard at a private college and was living with his wife Manisha Dhami, a domestic help. The couple was from Nepal and living in a rented house, said the police.

According to the police, Umesh used to come home drunk and fight with his wife frequently. On Wednesday, he returned inebriated and found her talking to someone over the phone. A heated argument ensued after Umesh accused her of having an affair.

In the melee, Manisha allegedly stabbed him with a knife and killed him on the spot. Neighbours alerted the police who arrested Manisha, before shifting the body for post-mortem.

A case of murder has been registered against her.