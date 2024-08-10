GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Woman arrested for killing husband in Bengaluru

Published - August 10, 2024 07:12 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Whitefield police on Saturday arrested a 34-year-old private firm employee for allegedly strangulating her husband to death over a domestic row on Friday.

The accused Tejaswini initially told the police that Mahesh had slipped during a scuffle and sustained a head injury which led to his death, but the post-mortem report revealed otherwise, following which the police arrested her on the charge of murder.

According to the police, Tejaswini was married to Mahesh, 36, an autorickshaw driver and the couple had two children aged 12 and 10. The family was living in Hagadur.

A probe revealed that the couple used to have frequent fights as Mahesh, a habitual drinker, used to come home drunk and demand money from Tejaswini, said the police.

On Friday, a fight broke out between them, following which Tejaswini allegedly strangled Mahesh after which he collapsed breathless and sustained head injuries. He was rushed to a private hospital where the doctor declared him as brought dead.

The police detained Tejaswini and recorded her statement and she allegedly tried to make it like an accidental death. However, the police found a ligature mark around Mahesh’s neck and later the post-mortem report confirmed the death owing to strangulation.

