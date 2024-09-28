Woman arrested for giving contract to gang to rob ex-fiance’s mobile phone

The Bellandur police have cracked a mobile phone robbery case and arrested a 29-year-old software engineer who had allegedly paid a gang to rob the phone of her ex-fiance.

The accused, Shruthi, according to the police, paid ₹1.15 lakh to Manoj, a handyman, to rob the mobile phone of her ex-fiance Vamshikrishna, 29, a private firm employee, and destroy it as contained her private videos.

The accused was engaged to Vamshikrishna and the duo was supposed to get married soon. However, Shruthi had confessed about her previous affair during a recent conversation, which irked Vamshikrishna and he broke up with her, said the police.

As Vamshikrishna had private videosof the accused, she decided to erase them and hatched a plan to rob the phone. As per the plan, the accused contacted Manoj, who had come to work in her house, and offered him ₹1.15 lakh for the job.

Manoj roped in three of his associates — Venkatesh, Suresh, and Honnappa — and hired a cab for the job. As per the plan, Shruthi had called Vamshikrishna for a talk near a park at Bellandur and Manoj and his associates, who knew about the location, confronted him and robbed his phone and laptop to make it look like a robbery. While Vamshikrishna was baffled by the sudden attack, the accused returned, handed over his laptop bag and fled.

Shruthi discouraged Vamshikrishna from filing a complaint, but he was adamant and approached the Bellandur police. Shurthi allegedly failed to cooperate with the police during the questioning and tried to misguide them, which led the police to suspect her role.

She did not want her name in the case and refused to give a statement before the police. As the accused had returned the laptop bag and escaped with the phone, the police started suspecting something fishy in the entire incident.

Meanwhile, the police managed to track down the cab which the accused used and with the help of payment details, the accused were arrested.

A detailed questioning with Manoj and his three associates exposed the role of Shruthi and the police arrested her. The police are now on the lookout for the mobile phone which the accused had thrown into the lake at Bellandur.