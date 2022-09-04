Woman and two minor daughters found dead near Bengaluru

The Hosapalya villagers were in shock after a 38-year-old woman and her two minor daughters were found dead in a field, on the outskirts of the city on Sunday morning.

ADVERTISEMENT

The deceased has been identified as Roopa and her two daughters Harsihta, 6, and Spoorthi, 4. The Magadi police, who have registered a case of murder and suicide, said that Ms. Roopa was the wife of Lokesh, a farmer.

A probe revealed that the couple got married eight years ago and had no major issues. The couple had even visited the Tirupati temple a few days ago.

On Sunday, when Mr. Lokesh was out of station for work, Ms. Roopa went to a nearby field with the children, leaving her father-in-law at home, according to the police.

ADVERTISEMENT

When she did not return home, the father-in-law asked the neighbours to look for her. The neighbours searched and found her dead along with the children in the field.

According to the police, Ms. Roopa poisoned her daughters, before ending her life. The police shifted the bodies for post-mortem and are waiting to question Mr. Lokesh to ascertain the exact reason for the extreme step.

The police suspect that a domestic row could be the reason and are investigating.

(Those in distress or those having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani Ph.: 104 for help)