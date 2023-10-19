ADVERTISEMENT

Woman and her sister arrested for murdering husband

October 19, 2023 01:36 pm | Updated 01:36 pm IST - Bengaluru

The deceased is Shakeel Akhtar Saifi (28) from Bihar. He was working as a flower decorator in an event management company. He stayed with his wife and child

The Hindu Bureau

Sampigehalli police arrested a 25-year-old homemaker on October 19 for allegedly murdering her husband with the help of her elder sister and dumping the body in a toilet pit.

The deceased is Shakeel Akhtar Saifi (28) from Bihar. He was working as a flower decorator in an event management company. He stayed with his wife and child.

According to the police , Shakeel was addicted to vices, and was even involved in an illicit affair . His wife, Nazeera Khatun, 25, objected, but he started torturing her.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Unable to bear the harassment, Nazeera discussed this with her elder sister Kashmira Khatun, 27, who works as a domestic help.

As per the plan, when Shakeel came home and went to bed after dinner, they strangulated him to death and wrapped the body in a bedsheet. They waited for midnight before dumping the body in a toilet pit.

The brother of the deceased, Akhtar Saifi, filed a missing complaint with the police. Police found the decomposed body two days later .

Police Inspector Chandrashekhar M analysed the crime scene and suspected the role of insiders. Based on circumstantial evidence, he picked up Nazeera for questioning. A detailed probe led her to confess to the crime, following which the police arrested Kashmira for abetting the murder .

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

bengaluru / crime

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US