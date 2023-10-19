HamberMenu
Woman and her sister arrested for murdering husband

The deceased is Shakeel Akhtar Saifi (28) from Bihar. He was working as a flower decorator in an event management company. He stayed with his wife and child

October 19, 2023 01:36 pm | Updated 01:36 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Sampigehalli police arrested a 25-year-old homemaker on October 19 for allegedly murdering her husband with the help of her elder sister and dumping the body in a toilet pit.

The deceased is Shakeel Akhtar Saifi (28) from Bihar. He was working as a flower decorator in an event management company. He stayed with his wife and child.

According to the police , Shakeel was addicted to vices, and was even involved in an illicit affair . His wife, Nazeera Khatun, 25, objected, but he started torturing her.

Unable to bear the harassment, Nazeera discussed this with her elder sister Kashmira Khatun, 27, who works as a domestic help.

As per the plan, when Shakeel came home and went to bed after dinner, they strangulated him to death and wrapped the body in a bedsheet. They waited for midnight before dumping the body in a toilet pit.

The brother of the deceased, Akhtar Saifi, filed a missing complaint with the police. Police found the decomposed body two days later .

Police Inspector Chandrashekhar M analysed the crime scene and suspected the role of insiders. Based on circumstantial evidence, he picked up Nazeera for questioning. A detailed probe led her to confess to the crime, following which the police arrested Kashmira for abetting the murder .

