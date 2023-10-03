ADVERTISEMENT

Woman and child killed in road accident on NICE Road in Bengaluru

October 03, 2023 11:26 am | Updated 11:27 am IST - Bengaluru

The impact of the accident was so high that the car was gutted in the fire while the truck overturned

The Hindu Bureau

Vehicles moving on NICE road between Kanakapura road and Mysuru road in Bengaluru. File photo | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

A 31-year-old woman and her two-year-old child were killed while her husband and the other child severely injured when the car they were travelling in crashed into a truck coming from the opposite direction on Sompura Clover Leaf Junction on NICE road in the wee hours of Tuesday, October 3, 2023.

The impact of the accident was so high that the car was gutted in the fire while the truck driver lost control and the vehicle overturned.

The deceased have been identified as Sindhu, 31 and her child. Her husband Mahendran S, 35, a native of Salem, and another child have been admitted to the hospital.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The family was heading from Mysuru road towards Kanakapura road when the accident occurred around 2.05 am.

The Talaghattapura traffic police have registered a case against Mahendran on charges of rash and negligent driving and death due to negligence for further investigation.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US