Woman and child killed in road accident on NICE Road in Bengaluru

The impact of the accident was so high that the car was gutted in the fire while the truck overturned

October 03, 2023 11:26 am | Updated 11:27 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Vehicles moving on NICE road between Kanakapura road and Mysuru road in Bengaluru. File photo

Vehicles moving on NICE road between Kanakapura road and Mysuru road in Bengaluru. File photo | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

A 31-year-old woman and her two-year-old child were killed while her husband and the other child severely injured when the car they were travelling in crashed into a truck coming from the opposite direction on Sompura Clover Leaf Junction on NICE road in the wee hours of Tuesday, October 3, 2023.

The impact of the accident was so high that the car was gutted in the fire while the truck driver lost control and the vehicle overturned.

The deceased have been identified as Sindhu, 31 and her child. Her husband Mahendran S, 35, a native of Salem, and another child have been admitted to the hospital.

The family was heading from Mysuru road towards Kanakapura road when the accident occurred around 2.05 am.

The Talaghattapura traffic police have registered a case against Mahendran on charges of rash and negligent driving and death due to negligence for further investigation.

