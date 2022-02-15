Woman and child found dead at residence in Bengaluru

The woman allegedly died by suicide after she found out that her baby passed away due to cardiac issue

The woman allegedly died by suicide after she found out that her baby passed away due to cardiac issue

A 26-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide after her seven-month-old baby died from cardiac problems at their house in S.G Palya on Monday. According to the police, around two months ago, the parents, Pallavi and her husband Santosh learned that their baby had a congenital heart defect.

“The couple had consulted the doctors who informed them that surgery was the only option. Santosh was able to arrange funds and they were preparing for the operation,” said a police officer.

On Monday morning, while Santhosh was at work, Pallavi realised that her son had stopped breathing. “When Santhosh returned home in the evening, he repeatedly knocked on the door. When there was no response, he broke open the door and found his wife and child dead,” the police added.

The police, who found a note Pallavi had left behind, have taken up a case of unnatural death and are awaiting the post mortem report.

(Those in distress can call Arogya Sahayavani Ph.: 104 for help.)