Woman among seven arrested for abducting and assaulting live-in partner

She had befriended the victim on a dating app six months ago

Special Correspondent Bengaluru
August 27, 2022 20:40 IST

The Hanumanthnagar police on Saturday arrested seven persons, including two women, who allegedly abducted and assaulted a private firm employee with whom one of the accused had a live-in relationship.

The accused, Clara A.M., 26, an acupuncture specialist, who was separated from her husband, befriended the victim, identified as Mahadeva Prasad, 32, a private firm employee, on a dating app six months ago.

After living together for a few days, the couple started fighting over trivial issues as Prasad started suspecting Clara of cheating him. In August first week, Prasad broke up with her and went to live separately. Enraged by this, Clara accused him of sharing private photos and videos with friends and relatives, ganged up with her estranged husband and friends and abducted Prasad in a car on August 17 on the pretext of inviting him for one last-time meeting, the police said.

The accused took him to a godown in Chamarajpet and assaulted and tortured him for several hours before he was warned and released.

The victim, approached the police, and filed a complaint, based on which the police arrested Clara and her husband, Madhu, his friends Santosh, wife Hemavathy, and friends Kiran, Ashwath Narayan and Manu. The police are now on the lookout for another person who is on the run. Efforts are on to track down the accused.

