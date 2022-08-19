Woman among five arrested for plotting murder of husband

The Peenya police have arrested a homemaker, her mother, and three of her associates for allegedly plotting to kill her husband, to live with her paramour.

The accused have been identified as Anupallavi, her mother Ammajamma, and the supari killers Harish, Mugilan, and Nagaraj. Another accused identified as Kannan is absconding and efforts are on to track him down, a police officer, said.

According to the police, Anupallavi had an affair with a businessman identified as Himavanth and allegedly decided to eliminate her husband, Ravikumar, a cab driver .

Ammajamma also joined hands to get rid of Ravikumar and to live with Himavanth, who is well off and could take care of Anupallavi, the police alleged.

The trio allegedly hatched a plan and Himavanth paid supari to Harish and Nagaraj to eliminate Ravikumar. The duo in turn engaged Mugilan and Kannan for the job who hired Ravikumar’s cab for a trip to Tamil Nadu, the police said.

The duo had a plan to kill him on the way, but dropped that idea. They offered Ravikumat liquor and after they got him drunk, the duo poured tomato sauce over him and made a video call to Harish and Nagaraj to claim they had killed him, the police said.

They then dumped Ravikumar in an isolated place and escaped with whatever money they had been paid in advance and along with the cab, the police added.

When Anupallavi was informed about the murder, she, as per the plan, filed a missing complaint with the police.

However, Himavanth was not happy with the development and feeling guilty and having a fear of getting caught ended his life, the police said.

Meanwhile, Ravikumar managed to return to the city and narrated the ordeal to the police. The police tracked down Mugilan, who revealed the plot.

Based on his confession, the police arrested the other accused and are investigating further.