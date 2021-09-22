Bengaluru

Woman alleges rape, cab driver held

The police, on Wednesday, arrested a taxi driver after a 24-year-old woman filed a complaint alleging that he raped her earlier in the morning. Within hours of the woman filing the complaint, the Jeevan Bima Nagar police tracked down and arrested the cab driver.

The woman, who works as a manager at a restaurant in the city, claimed she had been to a party at a friend’s house in HSR Layout. She booked a cab to her apartment at Murugeshpalya at around 3.20 a.m. “She said she fell asleep after entering the taxi. When she woke up, near her apartment, she found the cab driver on her,” said the police.

The police have registered a case of rape and arrested the cab driver.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 22, 2021 8:03:07 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/bangalore/woman-alleges-rape-cab-driver-held/article36614490.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY