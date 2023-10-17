Woman alleges harassment by off-duty pilot mid-air; Akasa Air promises fair investigation 

October 17, 2023 09:54 pm | Updated 09:54 pm IST - Bengaluru:

Akasa Air has reached out to a 20-year-old student, who alleged that an off-duty pilot belonging to the airline harassed her on board a Bengaluru-Pune flight earlier this month, and has assured her of concluding the investigation in a fair manner on priority.

On October 3, the complainant took to X (formerly Twitter) and alleged that she was offered alcohol and harassed by a pilot (non-flying captain).

A series of messages were posted on X (formerly Twitter) by the student on the incident of “excruciatingly bad intrusion into privacy.”

Following the posts, the airline said that it had tried to reach out to the passenger but could not.

“A passenger who travelled on Akasa Air QP1317 from Bengaluru to Pune on 1 October 2023 shared feedback on her interaction on board with a co-passenger (who was a member of our staff, not on duty at the time). As soon as we received the feedback, we immediately reached out to the passenger to assist and get more details to enable us to do a fair investigation. In spite of multiple attempts by our senior management to reach the passenger, we could not make contact initially,” said an Akasa Air spokesperson.

However, on Tuesday the airline’s legal and customer experience team were able to get in touch with the complainant.

“We have now been able to complete the conversations with the complainant and are committed to conclude the investigation in a fair manner and on priority. At Akasa Air, we follow a zero-tolerance policy towards our code of conduct and passengers’ safety, privacy and comfort are of utmost priority,” the spokesperson added.

The spokesperson said that the airline had also conducted its own investigation into the matter and said that the off-duty pilot was not drinking alcohol on board the flight.

“There was no alcohol on board the flight,” the spokesperson said.