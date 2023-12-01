Woman alleges harassment by auto driver attached to aggregator, files complaint

December 01, 2023 09:34 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST - Bengaluru

An autorickshaw driver attached to Rapido has been accused of sexually harassing a woman passenger and allegedly throwing her out of a moving vehicle when she objected on Thursday.

The victim called her friends and narrated the ordeal before raising a complaint with the company. When no action was initiated, one of her friends shared the ordeal on social media, tagging the city police’s account.

The police sought details of the incident and directed the jurisdictional police to take up the case for further investigation.

“One of my friends got sexually assaulted last night by a @rapidobikeapp auto driver. She was touched inappropriately and when she pushed back, she was thrown out of a moving auto. She reached out to Rapido to resolve this and they said sorry, we don’t store auto driver details. We’re working on sorting this out, but in the meantime, she needs medical care. If you have any leads on how we can find this guy, ping me. Be safe,” the post on social media by one of the friends of the victim said.

Meanwhile, the police have summoned the accused for questioning.

Reacting to the incident, a Rapido spokesperson said in a statement that the auto ride in question did not occur on the Rapido platform. “Nevertheless, as a responsible corporate entity, we have taken immediate action to address the concerns raised by conducting an internal search within our auto driver database. It has been identified that the mentioned auto driver is registered with Rapido. In response to this discovery, our dedicated Rapido team located and accompanied the driver to the relevant police station, where the complainant was also present. Upon questioning by the police authorities, the auto driver provided a statement asserting that no such incident took place. However, recognising the seriousness of the complaint, the police authorities have registered an FIR and initiated an investigation into the matter,” the spokesperson said.

“Rapido is fully committed to cooperating with the police throughout the investigation process and is prepared to offer all necessary support. We take any allegation seriously and understand the importance of a thorough and impartial inquiry. Our priority is to ensure the safety and well-being of our users, and we will continue to work closely with the authorities to resolve this matter,” the spokesperson added.

