Woman accuses BJP MLA Munirathna of honey trapping two former Chief Ministers of Karnataka 

Published - October 10, 2024 07:00 am IST - Bengaluru

Munirathna is currently in judicial custody as the Special Investigation Team investigates three cases filed against him.

The Hindu Bureau

A 40-year-old woman has accused Munirathna, BJP MLA, of honey trapping two former Chief Ministers for political gain and also alleged that she was raped.

“Mr. Munirathna misused private videos to secure his position as a Minister in the then government. According to my information, he honey trapped two former Chief Ministers. These incidents took place in Bengaluru in 2020 or 2021. If the government provides me with protection, I am ready to hand over the necessary evidence to the Special Investigation Team (SIT),” she stated at a press conference on Wednesday.

The woman also alleged that Mr. Munirathna, who is Rajarajeshwarinagar MLA, has exploited multiple women, including those living with HIV, and said they were too frightened to speak up. She alleged that the MLA owned well-equipped video recording equipment and that his cousin, Sudhakar Ramchandra Naidu, managed the operations.

“Mr. Munirathna possesses private videos involving senior police officers, politicians, and other MLAs. There are at least five to six other victims who are too scared to come forward. I was able to transfer some clips when Mr. Sudhakar was not around,” the woman alleged.

She further accused Mr. Munirathna of raping her and forcing her to take part in honey traps. She claimed he would make her participate in videocalls and then take screenshots. “There is no political agenda behind my decision to come forward,” she clarified.

Mr. Munirathna is currently in judicial custody as the Special Investigation Team (SIT) is investigating three cases filed against him.

