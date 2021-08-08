Withdraw National Education Policy-2020 till it is discussed in detail: Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru

08 August 2021 23:52 IST

Criticising the National Education Policy-2020, Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah on Sunday urged the government to withdraw the policy till a detailed discussion is held on it.

“The implementation of the policy should be withdrawn until a detailed discussion is held. The order to implement the policy without holding discussion shows the dictatorial attitude of the government and [is] an insult to the federal structure of the country,” he said in a note released here on Sunday. Several education experts, seniors, and leaders of Opposition parties had urged the government not to implement the policy in a hurry and had suggested a discussion on its pros and cons, he added.

Despite opposition to the policy, the former Chief Minister said, the NEP is sought to be implemented from this year. “The order has several lacunae. It will affect the dreams of poor and middle class families in seeking higher education opportunities,” he said.

For example, Mr. Siddaramaiah said, “Earlier, it was said that Kannada would be taught only in two semesters or one year. When opposition came to the proposal, Higher Education Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan promised to address the problem. However, the order implementing the policy issued on Saturday is not clear about it.”

Furthermore, he said the new policy allows online credit/marks systems to an extent of 40%, which will reduce universities to centres of distance education learning. “Instead of concentrating on pedagogy, the new policy reduces universities to shops selling certificates,” the Congress leader said. Mr. Siddaramaiah also expressed feared that the quality of education would suffer as the new policy envisages a reduction in the number of core subjects from three to two. He said the changes being brought into the system could render many lecturers jobless, besides reducing the horizon of learners.

The State government, instead of questioning or opposing the new policy, is sacrificing the needs of the education sector, he said.