Withdraw decision to allot land on BU campus, HDK tells government

Criticising the State government’s decision to allot 32 acres of land on Bangalore University campus to three institutions, including yoga university and the CBSE, former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy on Sunday urged the government to withdraw the decision immediately.

Mr. Kumaraswamy said: “The decision to allot 32 acres, including 15 acres each to yoga university and Gulbarga University and 2 acres to the CBSE for its South India office, will turn the Bangalore University campus into a concrete jungle. The State government should allot land to these institutions elsewhere and protect the park.”

“Environment experts have put in their efforts for two decades to develop the biodiversity park. The government's unilateral decision that was taken without any consultation is dangerous and will destroy the park,” the former Chief Minister said in a series of tweets on Sunday. He further said: “Veteran environmentalist Yellappa Reddy has announced his decision to return the honorary degree in protest against the decision. Environmentalists have also supported him.”

“The government’s decision to hand over the biodiversity park area, which was developed by the NSS students and public, to these three institutions is condemnable as the flora is going to be destroyed.” The former Chief Minister pointed out that former Vice-Chancellor K. Siddappa had started the work on this park with a vision to make it an open laboratory. “Today, it is supporting hundreds of research work of students from botany, biology, environment sciences and social sciences. Such a park has to be protected,” he said.