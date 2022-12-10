With winter and cyclonic weather, cases of viral fever and other respiratory ailments on the rise

December 10, 2022 09:41 pm | Updated 09:42 pm IST - Bengaluru

With the mercury hovering low and cyclonic weather prevailing, the city is under the grip of flu-like illnesses, including viral influenza and respiratory tract infections. This, even as the onslaught of dengue and other vector-borne diseases continues.

ADVERTISEMENT

Doctors attribute this to the fluctuating weather over the past few weeks, due to impact of cyclone Mandus. Hospitals have been seeing around a 15% rise in the number of patients, especially children, with lower and upper respiratory tract infections and viral fever. At least eight out of every 10 patients suffer from high grade fever, sore throat, running nose, cough, allergic bronchitis, asthma and middle ear infection. Besides, those with chronic obstructive pulmonary airway disease (COPD) are facing a tough time, say doctors. Those with asthma are the worst hit.

120 patients

While the Bowring and Lady Curzon Medical College Hospital has been seeing nearly 120 children with high-grade fever, cough and cold daily, the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases (RGICD) is flooded with patients showing symptoms of bronchial spasms and asthmatic attacks apart from COPD.

RGICD Director C. Nagaraja said those on inhalers are increasing the frequency of use as they are not getting relief with the regular use. “During winter, the severity of asthma is high, especially in children. We are seeing a 20% rise in such patients along with those with COPD. Admissions are also increasing,” he said.

Chikkanarasa Reddy, professor of paediatrics at Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute (BMCRI), said he is seeing over 120 children a day with flu-like illness, respiratory infections, dengue and other vector-borne diseases. “They report high fever. It takes up to five days for the fever to settle down. Usually, paediatric fever cases are high during this time of the year, but the number has almost doubled this year,” he said.

K. Ravi, Professor and Head of Department of Medicine at BMCRI, who also heads the State’s COVID-19 Clincial Experts’ Committee, said the surge in upper respiratory infections (URI) or flu-like presentations has been observed since the last two weeks.

Silver lining

Sachin Kumar, Senior Consultant, Pulmonology and Critical Care Medicine at Sakra World Hospital, said those with chronic respiratory diseases such as COPD, asthma and other comorbidities should get the flu and pneumococcal shots. “This is a season of viral infections but the only silver lining is that we are rarely getting any severe pneumonia cases such as COVID pneumonia,” he added.