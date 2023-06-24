With no scientifically-designed garbage transfer stations puts workers and residents in peril

June 24, 2023 07:06 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST - Bengaluru

Sharat (name changed), a waste picker from North Bengaluru, sets off at around 6.30 am in his auto tipper for door-to-door waste collection every morning. The wet waste is taken to a nearby spot along a busy road adjoining a defence property, where he and his helper manually transfer it from the tipper to the compactor trucks.

As the compaction happens, leachate from the waste seeps down onto the road. A portion of the road and the footpath are now covered in it. Sharat and other workers finish their work by around noon and leave, but as the day progresses people who pass by throw their garbage bags onto the footpath.

The metamorphosis of transfer stations into blackspots has been a common occurrence across the city. Often seen along roadsides, above footpaths, and under flyovers, they continue to add to the woes of garbage workers as well as residents.

No infrastructure for workers

“It would have been good if there were some arrangements like a shed where the transfer happens. It would help to do the transfer out of sight and that would probably help to avoid this situation,” Sharat says.

Several transfer stations see waste left behind for days resulting in rot, stench and rodent menace. Animals tugging at the garbage lying around is a common scene at most transfer stations.

When affected residents complain, the workers move the operations to other locations within the ward. With no permanent fix in sight, the same story plays in loops across wards in the city.

“Transfer stations should have proper infrastructure like a shed and a ramp,” says Pushkara S.V. who has been an advisor to several municipalities for efficient solid waste management.

Currently a senior consultant at the Indian Institute for Human Settlements (IIHS), notes that ideally, the primary and secondary collection vehicles should be present at the transfer station at the same time. However, when the secondary collection vehicles run late, the auto tippers dump the waste there expecting that the truck workers would clear it.

“The absence of ramps which would aid the vehicles to easily shift the waste and the lack of manpower to clean the site after the transfer adds to the problem”, says Mr Pushkara.

Chicken and egg situation

After the delimitation exercise in 2022, Bengaluru currently has 243 wards. While there were plans to build 50 mini transfer stations across these wards earlier, only a few more than 20 have been built so far. This has resulted in the transfer of waste happening in public areas.

“We are struggling on all ends of the solid waste management spectrum due to the absence of adequate infrastructure. There are black spots all across the city and we can’t blame the waste pickers. They have not been given the necessary infrastructure,” points out Anjali Saini, a civic activist and volunteer with Whitefield Rising.

“We can’t blame the residents too. If your idea of a transfer station is just a piece of land where you would dump waste that would start rotting in a few days, be covered with flies and have leachate all over, then nobody is going to have it next to their home. So, it’s a chicken-and-egg situation now,” says Ms Saini.

As per the contract between the BBMP and the vendors, the transfer of waste from the tipper to the truck should be done without spillage of waste. Scientific construction of a transfer station would involve a ramp which would facilitate the auto to tip all the waste into the compactor without requiring human intervention.

However, the absence of this, forces workers to pull out the waste using their hands, exposing themselves to the waste and resulting in spillage.

Ms Saini points out that several wards across the city have been grappling with the same problem of debris piling at transfer stations for years. “When the new Varthur bridge was constructed, they started using the old road as a transfer station,” she says.

Rodents and reptiles in apartments

The residents of Doddanekundi ward had high hopes when the construction of a waste management facility started in the locality last year. But all works came to a grinding halt early this year due to an ongoing court case on the land. Due to this, the waste transfer continues to happen on the nearby Alpine Eco Road, despite the shed and other facilities being ready.

“We have been suffering for the past seven years,” says Mr Garg. “The quantum of waste is a lot. There are about 40 tippers and six compactors doing the transfer on the road. The smell from it surrounds our apartments and the leachate contaminates the water.”

Dipen, another resident of the same ward, adds to it pointing out that the site is located close to a school. “Whenever someone complains, they will move to another location. They will use any road in this area for transfer purposes. This has led to an increase in the number of rats, and apartments nearby are spotting snakes within the compounds now,” he says.

What’s the solution?

While the absence of transfer stations continues to bother the workers as well as residents, authorities say there are no plans to build more mini transfer stations, instead, they would be looking at larger transfer stations which can handle 150-200 TPD.

“Ideally there should be one such large transfer station in each constituency. Presently we are seeking funds from Swachh Bharat for the same as we don’t have enough funds for taking up such big works,” says Basavaraj Kabade, chief engineer, SWD.

He notes that the existing mini transfer stations will continue to operate. “We have identified garbage vulnerable points and are making barricades for transfers to happen under flyovers and bridges as a temporary solution.”

However, according to Mr. Pushkara, larger transfer stations may not be an efficient solution. Currently, every ward has one transfer station or a designated spot for doing the transfer. The primary collection vehicles go on two rounds of door-to-door collection, and after each round, they travel to these sites which takes them 5-10 minutes.

“Larger transfer stations would mean the auto tippers will have to travel long distances and a lot of time will be wasted in to and fro travel. And that means a less efficient system,” Mr Pushkara says.

One of the solutions deployed by some cities is fitting the trucks with hook lift loaders. A compactor would always be present at the transfer station to which the waste would be transferred from the tipper.

When the truck arrives, it uses the hook lift to load the compactor onto its platform and leave another empty compactor in place of it at the transfer station.

While this eliminates the need for the auto tipper to wait or dump the waste onto the ground, Mr. Pushkara notes that it may not be feasible for BBMP to change the entire infrastructure now.

What is practical?

“A practical solution would involve building state of the art closed transfer station, providing ramp structure for easier tipping with less spillage, ensuring the availability of compactors to receive waste from the auto tippers, and ensuring daily cleaning of transfer stations,” he suggests.

