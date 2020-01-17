With no BBMP permission, avarekai mela put off

The annual avarekai mela, which was to be inaugurated on January 17, was put off, with the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike not according permission.

Every year, the mela is organised by Sri Vasavi Condiments on Sajjan Rao Circle, V.V. Puram. With the local communities complaining about the fair causing parking problems, compounding traffic issues and increasing littering in the area, the BBMP held back the permission.

On Friday, it was just another day at the usually bustling outlet. Though frames for the pandal had been erected, the pandal that had been put up a couple of days ago had been removed by the BBMP officials. The frames still remain.

However, the proprietor of Sri Vasavi Condiments Swathi K.S. maintained that the mela would be held. However, she admitted that the mela could be held at another venue.

“We are not ruling out the possibility of holding the mela elsewhere. We have invested a lot in holding the annual mela. Farmers have also cultivated the seasonal bean at our behest for the mela. We cannot let them down,” she said.

Confirming that BBMP had not given permission, BBMP’s Commissioner B.H. Anil Kumar said the civic body would consider giving permission if the organiser comes up with a better alternative with regard to venue.

Though local councillor Vani V. Rao had been objecting to the mela being held on the narrow stretch for years, the fair was being held every year. This year, even the BBMP’s Solid Waste Management Department gave a report stating that the mela generated a lot of waste and suggested that it be held elsewhere, in accordance to BBMP’s rules and regulations that in place for events.

Several organisations, including Basavanagudi Residents’ Welfare Association, Ramiyengar Road Association, MMV Road Association, Parvathi Puram Association, Jain Community Association, have submitted letters against the mela. They met BBMP Commissioner and Chikpete MLA Uday Garudachar and urged them to not grant permission to the mela.