With new e-khata system, BBMP aims to bring 5 lakh properties under tax net for the first time

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) now aims to bring around 5 lakh propertiesinto the tax net, through its faceless, contactless and online e-khata system.

ADVERTISEMENT

While the BBMP is carrying out background work, the civic body will commence rigorous implementation from October 10. The field officers are currently making door-to-door visits which will come in handy for identification of properties which have so far not paid property tax to the BBMP.

According to a senior BBMP official, at least 2.5 lakh properties out of 21 lakh digitised properties do not have property identification numbers in the draft e-khata. The BBMP on Tuesday, October 1, uploaded draft e-khata for the property owners to download. The owners have to submit the required documents online to secure final e-khata online.

ADVERTISEMENT

The senior BBMP official in the Revenue Department who is behind devising the new e-khata system said through digitised properties, the BBMP will now have certain data on defaulters who can voluntarily pay the tax, and get property identification numbers to download final e-khata. This will boost BBMP’s revenue.

On the other hand, for the properties which are not digitised, the field officers who will be visiting the houses will get details of the properties. For instance, there are 10 houses in one street, and the field officers while visiting, check every property against the list that they have with them. The property GPS will also be taken. If the property is not listed then he/she is a defaulter.

The officer said the BBMP would engage in the carrot-and-stick method. The defaulters can voluntarily pay taxes, otherwise, the BBMP will forcefully bring those properties under the tax net. At present, there is a One Time Settlement (OTS) scheme after that owners have to pay tax with penalty.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.