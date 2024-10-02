GIFT a SubscriptionGift
With new e-khata system, BBMP aims to bring 5 lakh properties under tax net for the first time

The field officers are currently making door-to-door visits which will come in handy for identification of properties which have so far not paid property tax to the BBMP

Published - October 02, 2024 09:54 pm IST - Bengaluru

Shreyas H S
Shreyas H.S.
According to a senior BBMP official, at least 2.5 lakh properties out of 21 lakh digitised properties do not have property identification numbers in the draft e-khata.

According to a senior BBMP official, at least 2.5 lakh properties out of 21 lakh digitised properties do not have property identification numbers in the draft e-khata. | Photo Credit: SUDHAKARA JAIN

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) now aims to bring around 5 lakh propertiesinto the tax net, through its faceless, contactless and online e-khata system.

While the BBMP is carrying out background work, the civic body will commence rigorous implementation from October 10. The field officers are currently making door-to-door visits which will come in handy for identification of properties which have so far not paid property tax to the BBMP. 

According to a senior BBMP official, at least 2.5 lakh properties out of 21 lakh digitised properties do not have property identification numbers in the draft e-khata. The BBMP on Tuesday, October 1, uploaded draft e-khata for the property owners to download. The owners have to submit the required documents online to secure final e-khata online. 

The senior BBMP official in the Revenue Department who is behind devising the new e-khata system said through digitised properties, the BBMP will now have certain data on defaulters who can voluntarily pay the tax, and get property identification numbers to download final e-khata. This will boost BBMP’s revenue. 

On the other hand, for the properties which are not digitised, the field officers who will be visiting the houses will get details of the properties. For instance, there are 10 houses in one street, and the field officers while visiting, check every property against the list that they have with them. The property GPS will also be taken. If the property is not listed then he/she is a defaulter.

The officer said the BBMP would engage in the carrot-and-stick method. The defaulters can voluntarily pay taxes, otherwise, the BBMP will forcefully bring those properties under the tax net. At present, there is a One Time Settlement (OTS) scheme after that owners have to pay tax with penalty. 

Published - October 02, 2024 09:54 pm IST

