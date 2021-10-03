With landfills filling up, BBMP writes to UDD after MLAs seek funds

A file photo of the garbage dumping yard at Mittaganahalli quarry pit in Bengaluru, which is now filling up fast.

Bengaluru

03 October 2021 00:03 IST

With three of the seven waste processing plants closed for several years, the pressure on landfills for dumping mixed waste generated in the city has increased. The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has taken up the issue with the State government after two city MLAs expressed the need for funds to develop villages around existing and proposed quarries.

In a letter to the Urban Development Department (UDD) a few weeks ago, BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta said that 71.42% of the waste generated in the city —nearly 2,700 tonnes —— is dumped in the existing quarry pits.

The landfill at Mittaganahalli is fast filling up. The BBMP is looking at another quarry pit in Bagalur as an alternative, but is facing opposition from the local community. While Mittaganahalli comes under Mahadevapura Assembly constituency, Bellahalli and Bagalur come under Byatarayanapura constituency.

Mr. Gupta, in his letter, stated that the Mahadevapura MLA, Arvind Limbavali, has sought ₹150 crore for the development of villages surrounding Mittaganahalli, while the MLA for Byatarayanapura, Krishna Byre Gowda, has sought ₹100 crore for developing villages around the Bellahalli and Bagalur quarries.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday, the civic chief said the BBMP usually starts looking for alternative places where scientific landfills can be established when the quarry pits are fast filling up. “We have apprised the government about these developments. It is now up to the government to take a call on sanctioning the funds sought by the elected representatives,” he said.

‘Trash’ure hunt

Around 50 citizens, including marathon runners and 15 BBMP marshals, participated in the second edition of UnPlog10K. They covered M.G. Road, Richmond Road, Residency Road, Church Street, St. Mark’s Road, and Museum Road, only to find no black spots or public urination spots.

The runners included Arjuna awardee Reeth Abraham, marathon runner Vidya Laxman, and BBMP chief marshal Col. Rajbir Singh. A representative of The Ugly Indian, which has worked with the BBMP to eliminate black spots over the past few years, said, “We are now looking at taking up similar initiatives in Kammanahalli, Ballari Road, Malleswaram, Koramangala, and HSR Layout.”