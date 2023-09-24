With just 10% allocation, contractors who executed ward works have to wait long for bill clearance

September 24, 2023 10:17 pm | Updated 10:18 pm IST - Bengaluru

The contractors who have executed civic works at the ward level under the Special Infrastructure Project (SIP) may have to wait longer for the payment of pending bills.

The government has allocated only 10% of the total ₹601 crore released under the SIP towards ward works. According to data, bills to the tune of over ₹1,000 crore are pending. While ₹675 crore was set aside under the SIP, about ₹74 crore has been released to Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Ltd. (BSWML).

Under ₹601 crore, according to the order accessed by The Hindu, funds have been distributed under eight categories. Storm-water drain and arterial road works have been allocated 30% each, while ward works, white topping and flyover works have been allocated 10% each. Solid waste management has a share of 2%, building works – 5% and lakes – 3%. These were works executed in the last eight months when the BJP government was in power. The works were completed expeditiously in view of the Assembly elections.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Contractors’ Association is opposing this, saying allocation among works is disproportionate and the highest number of ward works were executed in the eight months due to the elections. Of the ₹601 crore, only ₹60 crore is released for ward works while over ₹1,100 crore is pending. The government is trying to pacify the contractors saying funds would be released in the next quarter. This means many contractors who worked at the ward level have to wait.

Contractors’ association president K.T. Manjunath said this also leads to bias as the government would make the payment to select contractors. He said the allocation among works should be proportionate and all contractors should be treated equally and urged the government to take corrective measures.

