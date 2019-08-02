With HC pulling it up on state of roads, can BBMP deliver?

Residents’ welfare associations and civic activists have welcomed the High Court of Karnataka’s direction to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to create a system to receive complaints on potholes and bad footpaths and roads. The court has also declared that reasonably good footpaths and roads are a fundamental right under Article 21 of the Constitution.

Many believe that ward committees that hold local civic officials accountable is the way forward. Vijayan Menon, one of the petitioners in the case, said that citizens have fought hard for ward committees to come into place and the emphasis should be on empowering them. “Ward committees cannot just be a grievance redressal system. Local officers should monitor the works and be held accountable,” he said.

N.S. Mukunda, former chairman of Citizens’ Action Forum, welcomed the court’s decision but said that it went against the 74th Amendment to the Nagarpalika Act. “Let the courts tell the civic body what should be done but not how it should be done,” he said, adding that decentralisation of power and devaluation of funds is the way ahead to resolve these problems. “The system itself is defective and has to be addressed first.”

Members of other RWAs are sceptical of whether the BBMP will be able to develop an app and portal to address their problems. They cited several platforms, that allow citizens to register complaints, which have failed to live up to their promises. “The interface of the Sahaya app is poor. Complaints are closed before they are resolved and there are no feedback or follow-up mechanisms,” said Pranay Dubey of Electronics City Rising.

Suryakiran Gowda, who lives in Thyagaraja Nagar, was once an active user of the Sahaya app and has a similar opinion. “With no option for appeal against action/inaction, most of the apps are examples for the sluggish way the BBMP operates. This lax attitude of the authorities has led to a sharp increase in problems faced by the citizenry, who are left with no option for redressal,” he said.

Other apps have also received poor response. FixMyStreet by the BBMP has a score of 2.4 on Google Play. Kishori Mudaliar, founder of changemakers’ group Bellandur Jothege, said a new system or portal is not needed; what is needed is accountability and a true service culture. “What is lacking is the political and bureaucratic will to enforce and evangelise existing systems transparently and then empowering the populace on self-led change by active reporting of breakdown/disrepair through ward committees,” she said.

Mayor Gangambike Mallikarjuna said the BBMP was studying the order and would take steps to implement it. “There are many such mechanisms already in place and we will update them and make them more robust and user-friendly,” she said. “The honourable court has said that it is also the duty of other utility service providers to restore roads.”