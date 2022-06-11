With dengue on the rise, Karnataka intensifies prevention and control measures

There has been a nearly 50% rise in dengue incidence this year — from January till June 10 — compared to the corresponding period last year

Along with a gradual increase in new COVID-19 infections, Karnataka is also seeing a rise in number of dengue cases. Till June 10, the State has reported 1,838 dengue cases.

According to data from the State Health Department, there has been a nearly 50% rise in dengue incidence this year — from January till June 10 — compared to the corresponding period last year.

Till June 10 this year, 1,838 cases have been reported, while 916 cases had been reported in the corresponding period last year. In the last one month alone (May 10 to June 10), as many as 532 cases have been added to the State’s tally.

22% from Bengaluru

With 388 (nearly 22%) of the total tally being reported in Bengaluru, the city continued to report the highest number of dengue cases in the State. After Bengaluru, a significant rise has been recorded in Udupi, Mysuru, Koppal, Chitradurga and Vijayapura districts from January to May compared to last year. Udupi has recorded the highest number (217) — from January to June 10 —among districts other than Bengaluru. It is followed by Mysuru (171), Chitradurga (105) and Koppal (94).

State Health Commissioner Randeep D. said considering the current increasing trend of dengue cases in many districts, routine surveillance and source reduction activities have been intensified.

“Monsoon season supports the widespread proliferation of the Aedesaegyptimosquito, which is a vector for dengue, chikungunya and zika vírus disease. We are intensifying the routine surveillance and source reduction activities in rural areas by ASHAs and health assistants. The fortnightly source reduction activity in urban wards is also being taken up on a war-footing mode with strict monitoring and supervision,” the Commissioner told The Hindu on Saturday.

Circular issued

He said that a circular has been issued directing all District Vector Borne Disease Control (DVBDC) officers to ensure effective disposal of solid waste that will help prevent mosquito breeding in peri-domestic situations. “All government and private office buildings including commercial establishments should be inspected for Aedesaegypti mosquito breeding,” he said.

Apart from intensifying surveillance, the DVBDC officers have also been instructed to ensure people adopt personal protection measures and facilitate biological and chemical control at household, community and institutional level, he said. The district officers have also been instructed to facilitate timely treatment of infected patients and ensure availability of necessary medicines and logistics such as adulticide and larvicide at all levels, up to village level.