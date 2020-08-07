With cases rising, students want NEET postponed to November

Students hoping to get a seat in medical or dental colleges have demanded that the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) scheduled to be held on September 13 be postponed. In Bengaluru, where an average of 2,000 or so cases are being reported every day, students have launched online classes.
“Many of us who have registered are from containment zones, and our homes have been sealed. Students in containment zones will not be able to write the test and will lose an entire year,” an aspirant said. They want the test to be postponed to November as NEET is conducted in only a few cities in the State.
A source in the Medical Education Department said that they were yet to examine the issue. A petition for postponement of the Joint Entrance Examination and NEET has been filed by students in the Supreme Court.
Meanwhile, the Farming Science Universities' Students Struggle Committee has opposed the decision by the University of Agricultural Science to conduct online exams from August 21 to September 4. Students have submitted a memorandum requesting authorities to cancel the online exams and involve all stakeholders in the decision-making process.
